Man in court charged with Northampton burglary offences

A 31-year-old man has been charged with a number of burglary offences in Northampton by detectives.

Allan Upton, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with an attempted burglary and burglary in Penfold Lane on Wednesday, November 6, an attempted burglary in Worcester Close on the same night and an attempted burglary in Whiteheart Close, also on the same night.

He is also charged with theft from and theft of a motor vehicle that occurred overnight in Watermeadow Drive on Saturday, November 2, vehicle interference in Worcester Close on Wednesday, November 6, vehicle interference in Whiteheart Close on Wednesday, November 6, and possession of cannabis.

Upton appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, November 14) and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, December 9.

Operation Crooked is Northamptonshire Police’s campaign to reduce burglary - a top priority for the force. As part of the operation, the burglary team, which sits within CID, ensures that every burglary victim in Northamptonshire is guaranteed a visit from the police.

They are also working to review and drive up the quality of investigations, manage and progress forensic hits, hunt down wanted people, organise police patrols in areas of concern and gather intelligence to prevent burglaries before they happen.