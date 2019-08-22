Man in car asks for directions before exposing himself to woman in Northampton town centre

Officers investigating an indecent exposure in Northampton town centre are asking anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

Between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on Monday, August 19, a woman walking along St Edmund’s Road was approached by a man in a car who asked her for directions.

A man in a car indecently exposed himself to a woman in Northampton.

When she approached the vehicle to help him, she saw that he was indecently exposing himself. She challenged him about this and he drove off towards York Road.

The suspect is described as a white man around 40 years old, with short dark hair which was greying. He was wearing glasses and a pink t-shirt, and drove a metallic brown or bronze medium sized car.

Anyone who saw the incident or a driver and vehicle matching this description, or has information about the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.