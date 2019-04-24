Man held knife up to taxi driver's throat during robbery in St James

A taxi driver was threatened during the early hours of a morning and robbed of his takings.

The incident happened in Glasgow Street, just off Weedon Road, on Saturday (April 20), between 12.45am and 1am, when a taxi driver was threatened by a man he was driving.

Glasgow Street, St James

The man produced a knife and held it to the taxi driver’s throat before demanding and making off with cash.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 28-35, about 5ft 8in, of average build with a thin hazel-coloured beard and brown hair.

He had a local accent, distinctive blue eyes and was wearing blue jeans and a jacket.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.