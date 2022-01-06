Man found with stab wounds following 'chase' between river and Northampton supermarket

Northampton detectives confirmed a man was found with stab wounds near a major supermarket on Wednesday night (January 5).

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to police, said the man was found following reports of a chase at around 6pm between the river and the Lidl supermarket in Towcester Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police found a man stabbed following reports of chase on land between Lidl and the river in Towcester Road