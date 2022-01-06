Man found with stab wounds following 'chase' between river and Northampton supermarket
Detectives are appealing for witnesses
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:32 pm
Northampton detectives confirmed a man was found with stab wounds near a major supermarket on Wednesday night (January 5).
The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
According to police, said the man was found following reports of a chase at around 6pm between the river and the Lidl supermarket in Towcester Road.
A spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to contact them by calling 101 using incident number 22000008556."