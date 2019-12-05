Man fined after stealing from Northampton supermarket with blood-stained knife in his bag

A man has been fined after stealing from a Northampton supermarket and the security guard found a blood-stained kitchen knife in his bag.

Dumitru Chislari was seen in Lidl on Gaslight Road putting items in his bag and jacket pockets on November 19, Northampton Magistrates Court heard yesterday (Thursday, December 5).

The 24-year-old, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, was stopped by the security guard and taken to the holding room, where the knife was discovered in the bag.

He said he had cut his hand rummaging around in the bag and took it with him to work every day as there is no cutlery there.

Chislari, who needed a Romanian translator during the trial, added that he did not realise it was illegal to carry a knife in the UK.

The magistrate told Chislari: "On this occasion the court accepts this was a genuine mistake by you and you did not understand the seriousness of carrying a knife in the country.

"As you will know there are many cases where people are killed with knives and the law is very strict and in most cases, even if the knife is not pulled or used, we send people to prison for this.

"In your case, we accept this was a genuine mistake but you must be careful."

Chislari pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place and theft from a shop.

He was fined £89 for the theft and £267 for carrying the knife and told to pay £85 in costs and a victim surcharge of £32.