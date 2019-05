A man is wanted after exposing himself to members of the public twice in one day in Northampton.

Two incidents of indecent exposure by a man were reported in South Meadow Road, Upton at 3pm and then at 7pm on April 22.

Witnesses, or anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area around the times stated, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.