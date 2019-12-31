Man exposes himself after following teenage boy into Northampton shopping centre toilets

A teenage boy was the victim of indecent exposure after he was followed into a Northampton shopping centre's toilets yesterday.

The incident happened between 12.30pm and 12.50pm on Monday (December 30) at the Market Walk Shopping Centre.

A 16-year-old boy was followed down the stairs and into the male toilets by a man, who then indecently exposed himself.

The offender is described as white, aged 25, 5ft 5in, of a large build with dark brown hair. He was wearing a white hooded top, a white puffa coat with a black fur hood, black trainers and white Nike trainers.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000695954.

A 25-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.