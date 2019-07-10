Man demands money and reveals knife in attempted Northampton car park robbery

CCTV images of a man have been released after an attempted robbery in a Northampton car park.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 11, between 11.40pm and 11.55pm, in the Mayorhold car park in Lady's Lane, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Do you know this man? Northamptonshire Police want to speak with him about an attempted armed robbery.

A man was paying at the parking machines and he was approached by another man who demanded money from him.

During the incident, the man showed the victim the handle of a knife he had in his pocket.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone who recognises the man in the images, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.