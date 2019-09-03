Man charged with the murder of Glenn Davies in Northampton to face trial next year

A 22-year-old Northampton man charged with the murder of Glenn Davies will stand trial next year.

Michael Taiwo, of Lorne Road, The Mounts, appeared in Northampton Crown Court this morning (September 3) after he was charged with murder last week.

He was charged over the death of Glenn Davies, 25, who was assaulted in The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square, Northampton, shortly before midnight on Saturday, August 24. Mr Davies died the following day in hospital.

At Northampton Crown Court today, Taiwo spoke only to confirm his name.

He is expected to enter a plea to the charge on December 18 and will likely stand in a six-day trial on March 2.

The 22-year-old was remanded into custody.

The investigation into Mr Davies’ murder is ongoing and anyone with information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.