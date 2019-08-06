Man charged with murdering Northampton teenager named as reporting restrictions end

The man charged with murdering Northampton teenager Louis Ryan Menezes can now be legally named.

A trial has begun over the death of 17-year-old Louis who was stabbed to death in Drayton Walk, in Kingsthorpe, on May 25 last year.

In the days after his death, a then-17-year-boy was charged with murder.

In the UK, reporting restrictions mean anyone under the age of 18 charged with an offence cannot be named in media.

But with the recent start of the trial, the defendant has now turned 18 and can now be identified.

He is Amari Smith, of Penfold Close, Kingsthorpe.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday, the jury heard how Louis and Smith confronted each other in Drayton Walk over "comments made on Facebook".

It was there that Smith "suddenly" stabbed Louis in the chest and inflicted a one-inch deep wound that pierced his heart. He died shortly afterwards.

Smith claims he stabbed Louis in self-defence. The jury heard the 17-year-old victim was also carrying a knife on the day, which was reportedly tucked into his waistband.

The trial continues.