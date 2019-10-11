Man charged with five burglaries

A 47-year-old man has been charged with five burglaries in Northamptonshire.

Daniel Crawley, of no fixed address, has been charged by detectives working on Operation Crooked, an initiative by Northamptonshire Police to tackle residential burglary.

Crawley has been charged with a burglary at St Gregory's Church in Northampton on July 17, a burglary at the Outpost Cafe in Northampton on August 18, and a burglary in High Street, Lamport that happened sometime between August 31 and September 8.

He has also been charged with a burglary at the Old Forge Coffee Shop on September 14, and a burglary at Blisworth Football Club on September 17.

He will appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, November 8.