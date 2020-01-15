Man charged with dangerous driving after police chase ended with crash near Northampton park

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after an incident yesterday that saw a Northampton multi-storey car park cordoned off by police.

A heavy police presence involving a number of cars and a helicopter was spotted on Victoria Promenade near Becket's Park at around 11.30am yesterday (January 14).

Many witnesses contacted the Chronicle & Echo after they saw a white van had crashed into bollards at Beckets Park. Meanwhile, police cars had surrounded the nearby St John's multistorey car park.

A man was later arrested in St John's car park after he was found by a police dog.

Today, a man appeared in Northampton Magistrates' Court over the incident.

Joshua Mark Punter, 27, of North Holme Court, Northampton, appeared in court charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, criminal damage and failing to stop.

He was remanded into custody. A date was not set for when he will appear in Northampton Crown Court.