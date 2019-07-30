Man charged over robbery in Northampton where 19-year-old man was stabbed in leg

A teenager has been charged with robbery after a 19-year-old was stabbed in a Northampton cul-de-sac.

Noah Esajobor, 18, of no fixed abode, has been charged following the attack on June 23 in Auctioneers Court.

Officers were called to the neighbourhood at around 2.30pm after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the leg.

Earlier this week (July 26), Northampton detective inspector Daryl Lyon tweeted: "#CIRV have just arrested a gang member due to fresh evidence from a previous stabbing offence and GBH offence. Our GPS data has also been pivotal to the case. #charged"

CIRV - the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence - is a Northamptonshire programme to tackle gang violence.