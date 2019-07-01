Man charged over Corby shop robbery

A man has appeared in court charged with a robbery at a Corby shop.

Police were called to McColl's in Danesholme Road after an incident at about 6.20am on Friday (June 28) and arrested a man after a chase on foot.

Israel appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Israel appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Since the incident Vincent Israel, 30, of Dumble Close in Corby, has been charged with robbery, possession of a bladed weapon in a public place and possession of a class A drug.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday when he was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.