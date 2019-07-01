Man charged over Corby shop robbery

A man has appeared in court charged with a robbery at a Corby shop.

Police were called to McColl's in Danesholme Road after an incident at about 6.20am on Friday (June 28) and arrested a man after a chase on foot.

Israel appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Since the incident Vincent Israel, 30, of Dumble Close in Corby, has been charged with robbery, possession of a bladed weapon in a public place and possession of a class A drug.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday when he was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.