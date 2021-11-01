Man charged in connection with driving and drugs offences after police chase in Northampton
The chase followed after officers were deployed to investigate an incident of dangerous driving around a housing estate
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with driving and drugs offences after a police chase ended in an arrest.
Police received a report of a silver Vauxhall Vectra periodically being driven dangerously around a housing estate in Northampton on Wednesday, October 27. Within 24 hours, the vehicle was located in Wheatfield Road South at around 2.30pm on Thursday, October 28.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A silver Vauxhall Vectra was stopped by officers and a man decamped. Officers caught up with him and he was arrested on suspicion of possession Class B drugs and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and with no insurance."
Connor Panter, 20, of no fixed abode has since been charged in connection with the incident.