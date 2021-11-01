Man charged in connection with driving and drugs offences after police chase in Northampton

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with driving and drugs offences after a police chase ended in an arrest.

Police received a report of a silver Vauxhall Vectra periodically being driven dangerously around a housing estate in Northampton on Wednesday, October 27. Within 24 hours, the vehicle was located in Wheatfield Road South at around 2.30pm on Thursday, October 28.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A silver Vauxhall Vectra was stopped by officers and a man decamped. Officers caught up with him and he was arrested on suspicion of possession Class B drugs and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and with no insurance."

This vehicle was being periodically dangerously driven around a housing estate, according to police.