Man charged after attempted burglaries in Northampton 'caused a lot of concern in the community'

A man has appeared in court charged with two attempted burglaries in Northampton which 'caused a lot of concern among the community'.

Christopher Hulland is accused of trying to break into a car and a garage in Long Meadow, Grange Park, and a car in Foxfield Way, Wootton Fields, on October 11.

A car and a garage in Long Meadow was targeted by the burglar, according to police. Photo: Google

The 27-year-old, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with attempted burglary and vehicle interference after CCTV footage was viewed by detectives, police said.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday, October 21) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance on Tuesday (October 29).

Detective Sergeant Terry Rush, from Northamptonshire Police’s burglary team, said: “I know these incidents have caused a lot of concern amongst the community in the Grange Park and Wootton Fields areas so I hope this development shows how seriously we take incidents of this nature.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to make people aware that Ring doorbells, security lighting and CCTV footage have prevented a lot of similar offences taking place in this area and across the county, so I would recommend people look into these tools as a means of securing their homes.”