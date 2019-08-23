Man beaten up and has head stamped on by gang of four teenagers in Northampton

A group of teenagers are still in custody this morning after they broke a man's nose and stamped on his head outside McDonalds, in Drapery.

Witnesses are being sought by Northamptonshire Police today following the incident last night between 10pm and 10.15pm.

A man in his 40s had his nose broken in Drapery last night after being beaten up.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "We were called about this last night between 10pm and 10.15pm when town CCTV operators noticed what looked like a fight outside McDonald’s in the Drapery.

"Four 16-year-old Northampton boys were subsequently arrested for ABH as they were reported to be kicking a man in his 40s to the face, causing him to fall down and then continued the attack by stamping on his head while he lay on the floor.

"At this time, the level of injuries include minor cuts to his head and face and a broken nose. They are still in custody."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.