Man attempts to lead schoolgirl away with him in Northampton

Police are asking for information surrounding a suspicious incident where a man tried to lead a schoolgirl away from a field in Northampton.

The child was approached by a stranger in Standens Barn between 8.40am and 9.50am on Tuesday, November 26, Northamptonshire Police today (Thursday) said.

It happened as the girl crossed a field approaching Standens Barn Primary School, off Flaxwell Court.

A man then approached her and attempted to lead her away before she was able to run off to safety.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The suspect is described as a white man, of medium build, with short black hair.

"He wore a blue hoodie style jacket."

Anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.