Man attempting to steal food from Northampton Co-op threatened to stab staff with needle

Police believe the man pictured could have information about the incident
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:12 GMT
A man who was attempting to steal food from a Northampton Co-op threatened to stab staff with a needle.

The incident happened at the Co-op store in Olden Road, Rectory Farm shortly after 10.15am on Monday, October 23.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man entered the Co-op store in Olden Road and attempted to steal various food items. As members of staff challenged him, he threatened to stab them with a hypodermic needle.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000657537.