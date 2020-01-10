Man attacked in village near Thrapston

A man was attacked in an unprovoked assault in a village near Thrapston.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses today (Friday) after the assault in Main Street, Lowick, at about 3.40pm on December 16.

A police spokesman said: "A man in his 40s was attacked by another man from behind in an unprovoked assault.

"The victim was with a woman at the time of the attack and also had a camera with him which was damaged as a result of the incident."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.