Man attacked following 1am confrontation with males over smashed window in Northampton neighbourhood
Two held after police dog tracks down suspects from assault
Two men are being held after being tracked down by a police dog hunting suspects following an assault in the early hours of Monday (January 31).
The men, one aged 34 and a 42-year-old, were arrested after calls to a property in Hunsbarrow Road in the Briar Hill neighbourhood of town.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A man confronted two males who had smashed a window of a nearby property. The males then turned on him, followed him into his house and assaulted him.
"PD Mac was deployed and tracked two males to a nearby address where they were arrested. Both remain in police custody at this time."