Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault after being tracked down by PD Mac

Two men are being held after being tracked down by a police dog hunting suspects following an assault in the early hours of Monday (January 31).

The men, one aged 34 and a 42-year-old, were arrested after calls to a property in Hunsbarrow Road in the Briar Hill neighbourhood of town.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A man confronted two males who had smashed a window of a nearby property. The males then turned on him, followed him into his house and assaulted him.

