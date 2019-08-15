Man attacked and robbed of phone in early morning gang attack in Northampton

Five masked men assaulted a man walking with two friends in Northampton in an unprovoked attack.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened between 5.30am and 6.30am on Sunday, July 14 when a man was walking with two friends through St Peter’s Square when he saw a black Mercedes pull up, and five men get out.

As he continued on his way he was subjected to an unprovoked assault from behind, during which one of his attackers stolen his phone from his trouser pocket.

Due to the nature of the attack the victim only had a partial view of what happened.

The offender he saw is described as a mixed race man wearing a velvet style grey hooded jacket, and some form of face covering. The other four men also had their faces covered.

Northamptonshire Police published this appeal today (Thursday).

Anyone who saw the robbery or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.