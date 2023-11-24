The incident followed a dispute with a member of staff

A man assaulted staff in a Northampton town centre shop before stealing several mobile phones.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6.05pm on Tuesday, October 31 at MX Phone Repair store in Market Square.

Police say following a dispute with a member of staff, the man assaulted them and stole various mobile phones.

Police believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.