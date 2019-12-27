Man assaulted during attempted robbery at Northampton cashpoint

Police officers in Northampton are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in the town centre.

A 21-year-old man was approached from behind by two men as he withdrew cash from the Natwest cashpoint between 4am and 4.30am, in Drapery, on Sunday, December 22.

Following a minor scuffle, the man was assaulted before the offenders left empty-handed.

As a result, the man sustained slight injuries, however, he did not require medical attention.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today (Friday) said: "The offenders are described as two black men in their mid-20s and spoke with local accents.

"They were wearing large black puffa-style jackets with their hoods up and black clothing."

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.