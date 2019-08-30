Man arrested for nine offences following three-car crash in Northampton

A man was arrested in Northampton last night on suspicion of nine different offences in relation to a three-car crash.
All emergency services were called to Wellingborough Road near the junction of Norman Street (August 29) following the crash at around 9.40pm.
No one was seriously hurt in the incident, but a man was taken to Northampton General Hospital.
Shortly afterwards, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of nine separate offences related to the crash.
They are; suspicion of aggravated taking without consent; dangerous driving; drink driving; drug driving; driving other than in accordance with a licence; driving without insurance; failure to stop; possession of cannabis; and common assault.
He remains in custody today (August 30) and is being questioned by police.
The crash involved a Hyundai i20, a Peugeot 208 and a Citreon.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number #19000460632.