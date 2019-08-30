Man arrested for nine offences following three-car crash in Northampton

A man was arrested in Northampton last night on suspicion of nine different offences in relation to a three-car crash.

All emergency services were called to Wellingborough Road near the junction of Norman Street (August 29) following the crash at around 9.40pm.

Emergency services spent hours dealing with a three-car crash on Wellingborough Road last night.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident, but a man was taken to Northampton General Hospital.

Shortly afterwards, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of nine separate offences related to the crash.

They are; suspicion of aggravated taking without consent; dangerous driving; drink driving; drug driving; driving other than in accordance with a licence; driving without insurance; failure to stop; possession of cannabis; and common assault.

He remains in custody today (August 30) and is being questioned by police.

The crash involved a Hyundai i20, a Peugeot 208 and a Citreon.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number #19000460632.