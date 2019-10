A man was arrested following an "altercation" on a bus during rush hour in Northampton yesterday.

Three police cars were called to a situation on the X4 Stagecoach Gold bus to Corby at 5.20pm yesterday (October 10), which had stopped on Cliftonville.

Passengers were kept on board while police arrested a 36-year-old man from Corby on suspicion of affray.

The man has now been released under investigation.