Northamptonshire Police officers were called to a caravan park following reports of harassment.

The incident happened at Overstone Solarium Lakeside Club yesterday (Monday, July 15) at about 1.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of harassment and has been released on police bail.

"During the incident, a weapon was also seized by police at the scene."