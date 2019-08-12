Man arrested at Northampton hospital after making 'threats to kill staff', police say

A man has been arrested following an armed response by police officers outside Northampton General Hospital today.

Four police squad cars were spotted on Cheyne Walk alongside Northampton General at around 3.20pm today (August 12).

Eyewitnesses said the officers at the scene were reportedly equipped with firearms and police dogs.

Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed it was called to the scene following concerns of a man making "threats to kill staff".

A spokeswoman said the suspect had reportedly been banned from entering the hospital in the past, but returned to the site today before threatening staff.

A 54-year-old man was arrested over the incident.