Man arrested and house-to-house enquires taking place after Wellingborough mosque burglary

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at the mosque in Winstanley Road, Wellingborough.

The incident happened yesterday (Saturday, January 18) between 7pm and 7.30pm when a man broke into the property.

Once inside, he was disturbed by someone and made off without stealing anything.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody at this time, police today (Sunday) confirmed.

Increased patrols and house-to-house enquiries are currently taking place in the area.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.