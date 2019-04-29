Man arrested after throwing objects from a Northampton flatblock has died in prison

A man who was recently arrested after he was seen throwing objects from a Northampton flatblock has died in prison.

Mark Culverhouse, aged 29, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody on Sunday, April 17, following an incident at Overslade House in East Hunsbury.

The builders working on the flatblock at the time were forced to leave after he climbed onto the scaffolding there and started throwing objects.

Police were called and five vehicles - including a police dog team - and an ambulance were called to the scene. A long standoff ensued.

Mr Culverhouse, who was described by a prosecutor as a 'serial offender' when he was jailed for dangerous driving in 2016, was later arrested and was charged with three counts of assault on an emergency worker among other offences.

However, a spokesman for the Prison Service has now confirmed that he has died in custody at HMP Woodhill. The cause of death is as yet unknown.

The spokesman said: “HMP Woodhill prisoner Mark Culverhouse died in hospital on 24th April 2019 and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”