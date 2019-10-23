Man arrested after person is stabbed multiple times and left in a critical condition in Northampton town centre

A young man was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds following an incident last night (Tuesday).

An emergency call was made from a shop in Wellingborough Road at 7.30pm last night to reports of an injured man.

A house in Stimpson Avenue has been cordoned off following the stabbing on Tuesday night

It has now been officially confirmed by Northamptonshire Police that a man - thought to be in his early 20s - was stabbed multiple times in the leg.

He was taken to Northampton General Hospital in a serious condition.

A 54-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested in connection with the incident which is being investigated as GBH.

The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital this morning.

Investigations continue and there will be a high police presence in the area around Wellingborough Road and Stimpson Avenue.

A house remains taped off in Stimpson Avenue this morning.

