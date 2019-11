A man is in custody after police discovered a 'small cannabis factory' during a raid in Northampton today (Wednesday, November 27).

Officers found three rooms filled with plants and equipment in a property in Lower Adelaide Street, Semilong, at around 9.50am.

The warrant was executed thanks to 'recent community intelligence', the Northampton Neighbourhood Police team tweeted.

The 31-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.