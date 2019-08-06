Man and woman 'tried to meet 14-year-old girl for sex in Northampton'

A man and a woman have both been charged with sexual offences after allegedly attempting to meet what they thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex in Northampton.

Stephen John Longhurst, 36, of no fixed abode, and Natalie Bourne, 30, of Stourton Road, Birmingham, travelled to the town to meet the girl, police said.

They have been charged with arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

Longhurst has also been charged with attempting to cause a child aged 13-15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.

They will both appear at court on September 4.