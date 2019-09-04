Man and woman travelled to Northampton to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex

A man and a woman have admitted travelling to Northampton railway station to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Stephen John Longhurst, 37, of Aynho Crescent, Northampton, and Natalie Bourne, 30, of Stourton Road, Birmingham, travelled to Northampton train station on Thursday, August 1, to meet what they thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex.

However, the girl was a decoy and instead, police officers arrived to arrest them.

Detective Sergeant Helena Congreve from Northamptonshire Police’s POLIT Team, said: “I’m very pleased that the POLIT Team’s investigation into this case has resulted in a guilty plea from both Bourne and Longhurst today.

“Bourne travelled from outside of Northamptonshire to meet a girl who she believed was 14-years-old, demonstrating the lengths the pair were willing to go to sexually abuse a child.

“Detectives in the POLIT Team work extremely hard every day to bring offenders like Bourne and Longhurst to justice and I hope this case shows just how seriously Northamptonshire Police takes offences against children.”

Both Bourne and Longhurst will both be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, October 24