Man and woman arrested after police seize 'deadly' weapons in Northampton

Weapons were seized yesterday by police in the town centre.
A man and a woman have both been arrested after 'deadly' weapons and a large quantity of class A and B drugs were found at an address in Northampton.

Police executed the two warrants yesterday (Monday), one in Lower Priory Street and one in Auctioneer’s Court.

A large quantity of class A and B drugs were found at the address in Northampton.

Two people – a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both of Northampton - were arrested at the latter address.

They were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, as well as possession of criminal property.

A series of knives were also discovered at the address.

The warrants were executed by the Northampton Central Neighbourhood and Proactive Teams.