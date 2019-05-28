Man admits Kettering McDonald’s GBH

A man has admitted being responsible for an attack in Kettering which saw the victim lose teeth.

George Lankston, 19, punched a man who challenged him outside McDonald’s in Orion Way on May 16.

The victim believed Lankston was interfering with his car and was left missing teeth and with a broken ankle after falling.

Lankston, of no fixed address, was later arrested and charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

He admitted the offence at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 24).

Lankston was remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing, which is due to take place at Northampton Crown Court on June 21.