Man accused of Rushden attempted murder pleads not guilty

A man accused of attempting to kill an alleged rival in Rushden has denied the offence.

Jake Swords, 27, of Tennyson Road, Rushden, appeared at Northampton Crown Court this afternoon (Thursday, January 16) to deny attempting to kill Lucas Barnard in an attack near St George’s Way off Wellingborough Road on December 7, 2019.



He also pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent against Mr Barnard, to causing serious injury by driving a Vauxhall van dangerously and to possession of a knife on the same date.

During that same incident, Swords’s girlfriend Levi Davis, 25, tragically died after being stabbed. Nobody has been charged with her murder.

Swords, who appeared via videolink from HMP Peterborough, will stand trial in early summer at Northampton Crown Court.



A 30-year-old man was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of conspiracy to murder