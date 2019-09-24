Man accused of kidnapping teenage girl in Northampton appears in court

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the kidnap and sexual assault of a teenage girl in Northampton.

Pierre Coleman, aged 32, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, has been charged with kidnap/false imprisonment with intent to commit a relevant sexual assault, sexual assault and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged 13-15 in relation to an incident in The Headlands on August 30.

He is also charged with actual bodily harm in relation to an incident in Lorraine Drive, Northampton, on September 18.

Coleman appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Monday, September 23, and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on October 21.