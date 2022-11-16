Man, 46, set to appear in court on arson charge following Northampton house fire
Firefighters evacuated “a number of people” from property in Kingsley Park Terrace
A Northampton man is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 16) after being charged with arson following Monday’s house fire.
Muhammad Farrukh Saleem, aged 46, is also accused of of possession of a knife or sharp-pointed article.
Saleem, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, was arrested after police and firefighters were called to a blaze in Kingsley Park Terrace shortly after 3pm. Reports at the time confirmed “a number of people” were evacuated.