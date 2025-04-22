Man, 45, wanted by Northamptonshire Police for serious sexual offence

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 17:19 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 17:38 BST
Onungwa is wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence, according to police.Onungwa is wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence, according to police.
Onungwa is wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence, according to police.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 45-year-old Henry Onungwa.

Onungwa is wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence, according to police.

Onungwa’s last known address was in Northampton but he also has links to the Peterborough, Warwickshire and Enfield areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who knows where Onungwa is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000793387 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice