Man, 45, wanted by Northamptonshire Police for serious sexual offence
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 45-year-old Henry Onungwa.
Onungwa is wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence, according to police.
Onungwa’s last known address was in Northampton but he also has links to the Peterborough, Warwickshire and Enfield areas.
Anyone who knows where Onungwa is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000793387 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.