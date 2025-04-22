Man, 45, wanted by Northamptonshire Police for serious sexual offence

Onungwa is wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence, according to police.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 45-year-old Henry Onungwa.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Onungwa is wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence, according to police.

Onungwa’s last known address was in Northampton but he also has links to the Peterborough, Warwickshire and Enfield areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who knows where Onungwa is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000793387 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.