Man, 45, arrested following 'alteraction' during which a woman was assaulted outside Northampton pub
Police taped off the car park of a Northampton pub following an alteraction during which a woman was assalted.
Officers were called to Fulford Drive at around 10pm on Thursday (November 9) following 999 reports of an altercation.
Police taped off the large car park around the Pioneer Pub in Fulford Drive.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “On November 9, at about 10pm, police were called to an altercation in Fulford Drive, Northampton, in which a woman was assaulted. Thankfully she didn’t sustain any serious injuries.
“A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences including assault, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, and making threats to kill.“He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
Eyewitnesses said the area around the pub was taped off until Friday afternoon.