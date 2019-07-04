Man, 41, charged with eight burglaries from garages in Northampton

A 41-year-old man has been charged with a string of burglary offences across Northampton.
Percy Holland, of Wellington Street, Kettering, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning, Wednesday, July 3, charged in connection with eight offences relating to stealing from garages at the following locations:
Three garages in The Drive, Northampton
Two garages in Kettering Road, Northampton
Two garages in Beech Avenue, Northampton
Brookland Road, Northampton
He was also charged with stealing a Harley Davidson motorcycle from an address in Pytchley and one offence in relation to handling stolen goods.
Holland was remanded into custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 31.