Man, 40, denies rape of woman in Northampton and sexual assault of another

A Northampton man has appeared in court over sex attacks on two women.

Constantin Anton, aged 40, of Pell Court, in Lumbertubs, is charged with offences committed on two separate days this year.

He is alleged to have raped a woman and also touched her sexually without consent in St Andrew's Road on Sunday, March 31.

He is also alleged to have touched another woman sexually without consent in Tonmead Walk, Lumbertubs, on Thursday, May 2.

Both women have lifetime anonymity because of the nature of the alleged crimes.

Appearing via videolink from Woodhill prison, Anton pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The case was adjourned until next month and Anton was remanded in custody.