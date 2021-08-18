Man, 35, remanded on robbery charge after 83-year-old's handbag stolen in Northampton

A man has been charged with robbery after an 83-year-old woman was assaulted and had her handbag stolen as she drove through Northampton town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Deans, aged 35, is charged in connection with an incident which took place, in Cheyne Walk last Tuesday (August 10).

Deans, of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 16) and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial at Northampton Crown Court on September 29.