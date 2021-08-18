Man, 35, remanded on robbery charge after 83-year-old's handbag stolen in Northampton
Trial date is set for September over Cheyne Walk incident
Wednesday, 18th August 2021
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 10:28 am
A man has been charged with robbery after an 83-year-old woman was assaulted and had her handbag stolen as she drove through Northampton town centre.
Samuel Deans, aged 35, is charged in connection with an incident which took place, in Cheyne Walk last Tuesday (August 10).
Deans, of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 16) and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial at Northampton Crown Court on September 29.