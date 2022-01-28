Man, 31, pleads not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in Northampton town centre
Crown Court date set for March
Friday, 28th January 2022, 8:42 am
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 8:44 am
A driver has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a woman in Northampton town centre last year.
James Douglas Craigie, aged 31, of Newport Pagnell Road, Wootton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday (January 21) and denied causing the death of pedestrian Dulce Mendes-Pereira by driving a Nissan Pathfinder dangerously on Horsemarket on May 29, 2021.
Magistrates remanded Craigie on unconditional bail until an appearance at Northampton Crown Court set for on March 7.