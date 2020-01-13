Man, 30, arrested in connection with Rushden incident that left Levi Davis dead

A 30-year-old man from Wellingborough has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The man was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 27-year-old man in Rushden on Saturday, December 7.

During the incident that night Levi Davis, 25, was killed near St George's Way off Wellingborough Road.

Another man has already been charged with the attempted murder of the 27-year-old.

Jake Dean Swords, 27, from Rushden, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 11 charged with attempted murder.

Swords will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, January 16.

The 30-year-old man has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.