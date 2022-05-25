Man, 29, remanded on bail following street fight in Northampton town centre

A 29-year-old man has been remanded on bail following a street fight in Northampton town centre over the weekend.

Luke Scarley, 29, and Lee Mitchell, 40, were both arrested following a brawl in Gold Street at around 12.30pm on Sunday (May 23).

Northamptonshire Police said: "Shortly before 12.30pm on Sunday, May 23, officers attended Gold Street in Northampton, following reports of a fight. Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray and have both been subsequently charged with this offence."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene in Gold Street on Sunday afternoon

Scarley, of Sedgewick Court, Northampton and Mitchell Smith of Nethermead Court, Northampton were both due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (May 24).

Scarley was remanded on bail until August 12 and has been told not to contact Mitchell.