Man, 21, charged with nine offences relating to burglaries in Northampton

A Northampton man has been charged with nine offences and has been remanded to appear at Northampton Crown Court.

Ryan Thornhill, aged 21, of Yarwell Square, has been charged with two burglaries, five fraud offences, one theft from a motor vehicle and one attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

The charges relate to burglaries in East Hunsbury between June 18 and 19, 2019.

Thornhill appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (June 29) and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.