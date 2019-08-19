Man, 19, arrested for dangerous driving after pedestrian killed on Northampton's Wellingborough Road

A 19-year-old Northampton man has been arrested following the death of a pedestrian on a busy Northampton town centre road on Saturday night.

A grey Ford Fiesta collided with a 47-year-old man in Wellingborough Road, close to the junction with Whitworth Road, at around 11.05pm on Saturday (August 17).

A man died after being hit by a car on Wellingborough Road on Saturday.

Sadly, the 47-year-old pedestrian later died at Northampton General Hospital.

Now, a 19-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives in Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging for anyone with video or dashcam footage to come forward.

DC Ady Tredwell said: “We are aware that a lot of people were at the scene on Saturday night and that a number of people took video footage at the time. We are now appealing for those with footage to come forward as it may assist our investigation.

“I would also ask that anyone with video footage does not post it on social media as this can affect the integrity of an investigation.”

Anyone who has video footage of the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 604 of August 17.