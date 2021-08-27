Major police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in Kettering home

Forensics were spotted later in the afternoon.

A major police investigation has been launched following the discovery of two bodies in a Kettering home.

There was a large police presence in Slate Drave, just off Warren Hill from lunchtime today (August 27) with around ten patrol cars spotted before forensics were seen later in the afternoon.

Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed officers were called over a concern for welfare shortly before 1pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slate Drive, Kettering.

Inside the property, officers found the bodies of a woman and a man, who were both confirmed dead at the scene.

Officers from the force’s Major Crime Team have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the two deaths and are appealing for anyone with relevant information, including CCTV and smart doorbell footage from the surrounding area, to get in touch.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “Following this tragic discovery, we are working at pace to establish what has happened and are asking anyone who believes they may be able to help us to get in touch as soon as possible.

“I know many people will be concerned about this incident, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a large number of officers dedicated to our investigation.”

A police presence was first seen around lunchtime.

Post mortems are due to be carried out over the weekend, and further information will be released in due course.